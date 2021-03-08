Armstrong council to discuss small pay raise

City of Armstrong council will discuss a proposed Consumer Price Index increase of 0.84% to their monthly stipends at its regular meeting Monday, March 8. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong council is looking at a minuscule raise in their monthly salaries.

Staff is recommending council approve a 0.84 per cent increase based on B.C.’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) as calculated by Statistics Canada.

That increase would see Mayor Chris Pieper’s monthly stipend go from $2,172 to $2,190.14, and the six councillors would get a $10.32 raise from $1,235 to $1,245.32.

In its approved financial plan for 2021, a two per cent increase to council remuneration was budgeted.

“This was consistent with prior years increases to the CPI,” said city chief financial officer Janene Felker.

Council can approve additional changes to their remuneration as per city policy, including increasing the stipends by two per cent or anything less than that.

READ MORE: Vernon MLA marks International Women’s Day with first in-person legislature appearance



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government