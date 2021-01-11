Armstrong council to peruse revised golf course plan

Development at Royal York Golf Course now calling for 135 lots, down from 175

A revised site plan sits before Armstrong city council in regards to a proposed housing development at the Royal York Golf Course. (File photo)

Armstrong council is expected to review a revised site plan for the proposed Royal York Golf Course development at its first regular meeting of 2021 on Monday, Jan. 11.

The residential portion of the proposed development would now consist of 135 single-family dwelling lots, down from the original plan of 175 lots for multi-family and combination housing units phased in over a 10-year timeline.

More than half of the property would be retained as recreational, and the nine-hole golf course would be converted into an executive course, with holes 1, 3 and 4 modified for the 2021 season.

In a report to council, planner Dan Passmore said in light of the revision, council would have to consider some reductions in right-of-way widths for a portion of the development area where the multi-family component was originally proposed.

“The developer will be looking for variances to the city subdivision and development servicing bylaw, similar to what council has approved in the past for the final phases of the Southgate subdivision,” wrote Passmore.

A new 12-page technical memo from the applicant’s engineering consultant was presenting reviewing real-time flow date from the wastewater treatment facility which revised the initial analysis.

Staff forwarded the memo to its own engineering consultant, Gentech, who recommended that the “actual flow results should be measured during the wet season (in the spring) and before we start planning required upsizing to the sewer system.”

Funds are in the 2021 capital budget to conduct additional flow testing on the city’s sanitary sewer system. The city will consult with its engineer to determine potential sewer projects and the phasing of any sanitary sewer upgrades necessary to support the proposed development.

The city is still waiting for a traffic impact analysis for the proposed development.

READ MORE: Owner shares future vision for Armstrong’s only golf course

READ MORE: Armstrong group calls on council to spare local golf course from housing development



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentMunicipal Government