Armstrong councillor to seek re-election

Armstrong’s Paul Britton, a city councillor since 2000, has announced his desire to serve another four-year term. His name will be on the ballot for the Oct. 15 municipal election. (File photo)

One Armstrong councillor wants to keep his 21st century streak going.

Paul Britton, who has been on council since 2000, has announced he plans to seek re-election Oct. 15.

“Many residents and reporters have asked me about running for mayor because I have been on council since 2000,” said Britton, a retired educator. “I feel I can better represent the citizens of Armstrong and be a strong support and advocate for the new mayor, whoever that may be as an elected city councillor.”

Mayor Chris Pieper has announced he will not seek re-election in October, and neither will fellow councillors Jim Wright and Gary Froats.

Britton said it would be difficult to reflect on the past term without mentioning the COVID-19 pandemic because of the stress and anxiety that it brought on businesses and citizens.

“The last four years have been extremely difficult not only for mayor and council but for staff as well,” he said. “Dealing with COVID-19, bringing in a new CAO, two public works managers, a new planner and issues with an elected official and the spreading of misinformation and false accusations against council and staff have all taken their toll.”

Enjoying the opportunity to represent Armstrong citizens for more than 20 years, Britton said his consistency and experience to move forward will be necessary with a new mayor and a few new councillors coming on board.

“I encourage all citizens to get out and vote on October 15th,” he said.

