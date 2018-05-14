Armstrong creek levels continue to drop

Advanced evacuation alert for some properties remains in place

Despite record temperatures, creek levels in Armstrong continue to drop.

“The City of Armstrong is cautiously optimistic,” said Warren Smith, emergency program coordinator, in a release. “The City’s creeks continue to see a reduction in water levels.”

This change is due to the decrease in snow pack below the 1,500 meter level, clear skies and public works mitigation efforts, Smith said.

However, with day time temperatures 8-10 degrees above the seasonal normal, the City could see rapid rises in creek flows as the snow melts at higher elevations.

“Due to this potential for rapid change, the advanced evacuation alert for property owners and citizens that live along Meighan Creek in the Willowdale Rd, Patterson Ave and lower Becker Street areas remains in place,” Smith said.

“We ask residents to monitor the City’s website and local media stations as all updates will be posted to these locations. Alternatively they can call City Hall.”

Members of the public, observing or working near creeks are reminded that creek levels may rise quickly and should exercise caution at all times around the fast moving water and creek banks. Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the Public Works Yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue and at the corner of Bridge Street and Okanagan Blvd.

