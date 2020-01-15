Armstrong crews turn eye to snow removal

City gives thanks to residents for co-operation, patience as Public Works continues its efforts

With several major snowfalls behind them, the City of Armstrong’s Public Works is working to clear roadways and prepare for future snow events.

Snowblowing equipment is being used to widen main routes throughout Armstrong to make way for additional snow and crews are hauling snow from main routes where it’s not practical to use snowblowers.

Once the main routes are completed, Public Works crews will turn their attention to residential areas and parking lots.

If another major snowfall occurs, crews will return their focus to plowing.

The City of Armstrong gave their thanks to the community for its efforts in clearing fire hydrants and catch basins and for their ongoing co-operation and patience as crews work to maintain city roads throughout the winter season.

