The Armstrong Curling Club is hosting its first Recreation Fair Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Facebook photo)

Armstrong Curling Club hosting recreation fair this weekend

Organizations that provide activities in the community will be showcased Saturday, Sept. 9

The Armstrong Curling Club is embarking on a new first this weekend.

The club is hosting its first ever Recreation Fair, showcasing the clubs and organizations that offer an activity to the community, be it a sport, an event or a craft.

The fair takes place at the IPE fairgrounds at 3315 Pleasant Valley Road Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

So far, 25 organizations are participating, including the Armstrong Pickleball Association, the Armstrong Quilting Guild, Caravan Farm Theatre, the Armstrong Garden Club and Armstrong Pride.

The Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the Graduation 2024 committee will provide a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The curling club’s upstairs lounge will be open to provide a comfortable place for people to eat. Beverages will also be available.

Club representatives will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out armstrongcurlingclub.ca for more information and a full list of organizations participating in the Recreation Fair.

