Armstrong Curling Club hosting recreation fair this weekend

Organizations that provide activities in the community will be showcased Saturday, Sept. 9

The Armstrong Curling Club is hosting its first Recreation Fair Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Facebook photo)

The Armstrong Curling Club is embarking on a new first this weekend.

The club is hosting its first ever Recreation Fair, showcasing the clubs and organizations that offer an activity to the community, be it a sport, an event or a craft.

The fair takes place at the IPE fairgrounds at 3315 Pleasant Valley Road Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

So far, 25 organizations are participating, including the Armstrong Pickleball Association, the Armstrong Quilting Guild, Caravan Farm Theatre, the Armstrong Garden Club and Armstrong Pride.

The Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the Graduation 2024 committee will provide a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The curling club’s upstairs lounge will be open to provide a comfortable place for people to eat. Beverages will also be available.

Club representatives will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out armstrongcurlingclub.ca for more information and a full list of organizations participating in the Recreation Fair.

Brendan Shykora

