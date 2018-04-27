Armstrong declares state of emergency

Weather forecast could lead to flooding issues, as happened in March

The City of Armstrong has declared a state of local emergency due to the predicted mid-mountain temperatures that are expected to hit the low 20s, combined with valley bottom soil saturation and current creek levels.

The city made the declaration Friday at 10 a.m.

“We are also watching the anticipated low-pressure system that is predicted to pass through the valley Saturday and Sunday,” said Warren Smith, the city’s emergency program coordinator. “Concerns exist regarding how much rain this system holds and the impact it could have when combined with the rapid snowmelt.”

Declaring a state of emergency allows the city to conduct advanced mitigation work on the city’s two creeks, Meighan and Deep.

A state of emergency was declared in March following a severe rainstorm which resulted in flooding after Meighan Creek overflowed its banks.

The City of Armstrong would like to remind residents that they are responsible for protecting their buildings and properties from flooding.

Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the public works yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue.

Residents whose homes are impacted by creek flooding should call city hall at 250-546-3023.

Vernon residents living near creeks, streams and low lying areas are also being urged to protect their property and reduce the risk of flooding if they have not already done so.

Stockpiles of sandbags and sand are available at the Vernon City Operations building on Pleasant Valley Road, outside the main gate and in the Kin Beach overflow parking lot at 7001 Tronson Road.