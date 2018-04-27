Armstrong declares state of emergency

Weather forecast could lead to flooding issues, as happened in March

The City of Armstrong has declared a state of local emergency due to the predicted mid-mountain temperatures that are expected to hit the low 20s, combined with valley bottom soil saturation and current creek levels.

The city made the declaration Friday at 10 a.m.

“We are also watching the anticipated low-pressure system that is predicted to pass through the valley Saturday and Sunday,” said Warren Smith, the city’s emergency program coordinator. “Concerns exist regarding how much rain this system holds and the impact it could have when combined with the rapid snowmelt.”

Declaring a state of emergency allows the city to conduct advanced mitigation work on the city’s two creeks, Meighan and Deep.

A state of emergency was declared in March following a severe rainstorm which resulted in flooding after Meighan Creek overflowed its banks.

The City of Armstrong would like to remind residents that they are responsible for protecting their buildings and properties from flooding.

Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the public works yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue.

Residents whose homes are impacted by creek flooding should call city hall at 250-546-3023.

Vernon residents living near creeks, streams and low lying areas are also being urged to protect their property and reduce the risk of flooding if they have not already done so.

Stockpiles of sandbags and sand are available at the Vernon City Operations building on Pleasant Valley Road, outside the main gate and in the Kin Beach overflow parking lot at 7001 Tronson Road.

Previous story
Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair
Next story
Lake Country building permits generate more revenue than expected

Just Posted

Vernon Day of Mourning asks us all to remember those who have fallen

There were 158 work-related deaths in B.C. in 2017

Armstrong declares state of emergency

Weather forecast could lead to flooding issues, as happened in March

Lake Country building permits generate more revenue than expected

The district keeps growing

Guilty plea in crash that claims two young women

March 2016 crash claims the lives of two 20-year-olds

Park closed for construction

Work begins at Hurlburt Park, but lake access will remain open

Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

B.C. moves against bad investment dealers

Carole James says seniors getting new protection from ‘fraudsters’

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Developers: new condos part of Kelowna housing solution

Glemore Central will be a 105 unit condominium project set for completion in 2019

Most Read