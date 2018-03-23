Armstrong declares State of Emergency

The City of Armstrong has declared a state of local emergency in response to flooding in areas of the community.

According to a release from the City of Armstrong, large volumes of water are collecting in low lying areas as a result of recent heavy rains. There are currently no road closures but the City is asking residents to use caution around creeks, as fast moving water may cause erosion and instability of bank edges.

The Township of Spallumcheen is also experiencing localized flooding due to spring freshet, and as a result of rain and snowmelt. Updates will be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

Anyone who is concerned that water is threatening a structure on their property due to overflowing ditches should contact the municipal office at 250-546-3013. If water is not a threat to structures, the Township requests that residents wait for water to naturally dissipate as resources are limited.

The City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen are reminding residents that they are responsible for protecting their buildings and properties from flooding. Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the Public Works Yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue in Armstrong. In Spallumcheen sandbags are available, at no cost, for self-filling at the Township of Spallumcheen Public Works Yard located at 1511 Eagle Rock Road. Those who come are asked to bring their own shovel.

For more information residents in the Township are asked to visit the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or call 250- 546-3013. In Armstrong residents who need assistance should call City Hall 250-546-3023

