Armstrong Demolition Derby brings the destruction

Months of work customizing cars is brought to a crashing halt in just moments, but that’s the whole point of the Armstrong Demolition Derby.

Hundreds braved the rain to fill the sheltered stands at the IPE Grounds on Sunday to watch the metal-on-metal action.

Drivers came from far and wide to show their Frankenstein-esque vehicles compete in merry metal mayhem.

As one fan wrote on the event’s Facebook page, “Call your mom, grandma, auntie, sister or whoever is hosting Thanksgiving dinner and say, ‘we can’t do it on Sunday because we have to go to the Armstrong Demolition Derby.’”

Trucks, cars, vans and powerwheels will compete in front of an anticipated sold-out crowd for $13,000 in prizes.

Food vendors and beverage garden were on site feeding the hungry fans.

