Our Roots Run Deep – celebrating everything vegetables – is the theme for the 2020 Interior Provincial Exhibition. (Photo submitted)

Armstrong fair chooses 2020 theme

All things vegetable to be celebrated in 2020 with the theme Our Roots Run Deep

The theme of the 2020 Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong has nothing to do with its long, rich history.

In fact, “Our Roots Run Deep,” the officially chosen theme for 2020, will celebrate everything vegetables in 2020, and you think general manager Yvonne Paulson is excited?

“It’s kind of a big dill for us! It’s thyme to turnip the beet! Lettuce celebrate,” said the punny Paulson in a news release. “Plans are underway for a great fair in 2020.”

You can expect to see a few new things at the fair next year.

“We are busy putting all the plans together,” said Paulson. “This year we have special rodeo/gate ticket bundles for Wed/Thursday on sale starting Friday, October 25, 2019 to August 20, 2020. It’s a great time to take advantage of these special ticketing bundles with the upcoming holiday season.

READ MORE: The Interior Provincial Exhibition kicks off in Armstrong

“We are offering a discounted rodeo ticket for Wednesday and Thursday night – Save $5 and buy now until August 20th – $10 a seat. You can’t beet that (remember, vegetables are the theme next year)! Plus, if you would like to buy Wednesday or Thursday rodeo and gate together, we have a bundle for that. You can save when you purchase a bundle.”

Families can save $25 when they purchase a Wednesday or Thursday rodeo and gate bundle – two adults and two children (6 – 12 yrs), four gate admission and four rodeo tickets for $75.

READ MORE: IPE announces charity of choice

If that’s not enough, the IPE has dropped the price of the presale family pass from $35 to $30. (Buy until midnight on Sept. 1, 2020)

“Families are very important to us as the fair is all about families,” said Paulson. “We want you to come and experience everything agriculture at our fair. We are rooting for you to lettuce entertain you.”

You can purchase tickets online at www.armstrongipe.com. Just click on the Buy Tickets button on the website.

“We are looking forward to olive you coming to the fair in 2020,” said Paulson, getting in one last veggie pun.

The 121st IPE will run Sept. 2-6, 2020.

