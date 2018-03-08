Armstrong fire deemed suspicious

Police and fire investigating a blaze at a home in the 3600 block of Warner Avenue Thursday

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called in the early morning hours Thursday to assist the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department with a suspicious fire.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., the fire department requested RCMP assistance investigating a fire at a home in the 3600 block of Warner Avenue.

The firefighters had extinguished the fire when police arrived, however damages were sustained to the garage door and some vinyl siding on the front of the home.

“The fire is being deemed suspicious at this time because of the location of the fire and some unknown material found at the base of the garage door,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “It was fortunate the fire was quickly put out and no one suffered any personal injuries as a result.”

The fire remains under investigation as the RCMP continue to work with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

No further details are being released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171; remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477; or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.



