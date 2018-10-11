Armstrong gets direction on cannabis retail licensing

City directs staff to come up with action plan, including public hearing dates

After getting direction from the provincial government, the City of Armstrong is moving along with plans for cannabis retail store licensing.

The plant becomes legal in B.C. Wednesday.

“Council has asked staff to present in November some sort of action plan which will include public hearing dates, probably before Christmas, to gather input on the retail sale of cannabis,” said Mayor Chris Pieper.

The province has announced that applicants can apply to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB), a $7,500 non-refundable application fee, and when such an application is made, Victoria will notify the local municipality as to where the proposed store will be located.

Once the city gets the notice, they will have several options.

“We can refuse it; we can put lots of conditions on the location, the hours of operation and we could also charge a fee for the application for the city,” said Pieper.

Refusing an application for a cannabis retail store licence would end the application in progress because the LCRB can’t issue a licence unless the local government gives the board a positive recommendation that the licence can be issued.

If the city is in favour, then it must gather the views of residents of the area where the store would be located, which could be done in writing or by a public hearing.

“It’s a real community input session on every single application that comes forward,” said Pieper.

If the city makes a recommendation to deny the application, then LCRB may not issue the licence. If the city is supportive, the LCRB still has discretion whether or not to issue the licence but must consider the city’s recommendation.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws
Next story
Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Just Posted

Okanagan woman creates yoga pants of positivity

Graphic designer Kristina Benson combines her two passions: yoga and art.

Voodoos dispatch Maroons

In Junior Varsity high school football

UPDATE: Fire destroys home, shop off Westside Road

Home on Louie’s Lane destroyed in Wednesday night fire, along with shop; neighbouring home damaged

Inaugural North Okanagan-Shuswap People’s Party of Canada meeting in Vernon

Event goes tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. at Schubert Centre

Armstrong gets direction on cannabis retail licensing

City directs staff to come up with action plan, including public hearing dates

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump

Chief Atahm School in Shuswap launches Secwepemc language game series

Educational games designed to help engage learners with the language

Fisheries officials puzzled over missing Shuswap sockeye

Abundance in weekend test fishery in Strait of Georgia much lower than expected

B.C. piano teacher facing 5 more sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

Man flees from Kamloops police

Police in Kamloops searching for a white male

Lumby hosting free wood heating workshop

Learn about wood stove exchange rebates in Coldstream and Lumby

Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Most Read