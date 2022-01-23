Armstrong home served notice

Notice of Title placed on Sage Avenue dwelling after repeated building bylaw infractions

A notice of title has been placed on an Armstrong home up for sale.

The owners of the home in the 3600 block of Sage Avenue have, according to city council documents, been in contravention of city Building Bylaw No. 1776, and as building official Bob Bibby wrote in a report to council, “Placing a Section 57 Notice on title will alert subsequent owners of the property of the outstanding building regulation non-compliance.”

“What this does is protect the city and alerts any potential buyer that there are issues with the building,” said Mayor Chris Pieper.

According to documents, the homeowners were issued a building permit more than two decades ago on July 2, 1996 and work on the building remains unfinished.

The permit expired July 2, 1998.

The owners reapplied for a building permit May 10, 2021 to complete the work and were advised by the city that the permit application was incomplete, lacking qualified professional certification for both structural and geotechnical issues related to the work proposed.

The city said it did not receive the required schedules, and the six-month period to complete the permit application ended Nov. 6, 2021.

Staff then requested the owners to provide verbal and written communication to proved the required information that would allow the issuance of a building permit. The city said the owner has not provided the info.

“In the absence of the required permits, placing a Section 57, Notice on Title is a priority,” the report said.

