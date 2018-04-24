Armstrong incident shocks employee

Worker transported to hospital following possible electrical shock at store

A workplace incident in Armstrong sent a male to hospital Tuesday.

“He was working on some electrical equipment,” said Armstrong Fire Chief Ian Cummings.

The incident, initially reported as an electrocution, took place at the Old Ranch Liquor Store on Pleasant Valley Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Owners of the store say the worker was sent to the hospital as a precaution and he has since returned home.

“Somebody just got spooked,” said the owner, who did not want to be identified. “He’s all good now.”

The worker was flipping a breaker when he was startled, according to the owner.

“The electrician came in and found nothing.”

WorkSafe BC has been notified of the incident.

