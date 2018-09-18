Hudson Mork, three, celebrates successfully popping a balloon at this vendor. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Armstrong IPE contest winners announced

Winners from Vernon, Revelstoke

Residents of the North Okanagan-Shuswap rounded out the list for winners of the Interior Provincial Exhibition’s free draw.

The patio set, courtesy of Beachcomber Home Leisure, was won by Kim Launtson of Vernon. The $1,000 gift cards of Monashee Outdoor Store, Chocoliro, Shepherds Home Hardware and Askews was won by Carmen Legate of Revelstoke and the $500 Cowboy’s Choice gift certificate was won by Dylan Beaumont of Vernon.

“There were thousands of entries and it’s surprising to see all three winners were from the North Okanagan/Shuswap area,” said Yvonne Paulson, general manager.

“The 119th IPE was a tremendous success. I can’t thank the City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen residents and businesses (enough_=) for allowing the community to grow from 5,000 to 150,000 over the five days of the fair.

The weather is always something to discuss. If we aren’t dealing with rain, it’s the heat and the smoke! This year we were lucky to have pretty decent weather for the majority of the fair.”

Paulson said plans are underway for the 120th IPE next year. The theme will be announced within a few weeks, she said.

“We are also accepting applications from non-profit organizations to become our Charity of Choice for 2019. Submit your letter of interest to our office by email, info@armstrongipe.com or by mail 3010 Wood Ave, Box 490, Armstrong, BC V0E 1B0,” Paulson said.

“Thank you to everyone that came to the fair and we look forward to seeing you next year at the 120th IPE – Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019.”

