Armstrong IPE rodeo captures national honour

On the eve of Canadian rodeo’s biggest event, Armstrong’s annual Interior Provincial Exhibition rodeo has won a national honour.

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association has named the IPE event the Top Large Rodeo of 2019, the night before the 46th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) kicks off in Red Deer.

READ MORE: PHOTOS/VIDEO: Roundup from Armstrong’s rodeo

“It’s quite an honour,” said IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson who, along with Ted Fitchett collected the honour while attending a conference at the CFR. “Thank you to the rodeo committee volunteers and affiliate partners for making this happen. We did this as a team. Thank you to all our sponsors who help us put on the rodeo each year.”

The CPRA holds a nightly rodeo that attracts capacity crowds to the IPE Grounds each day of the annual fair.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.