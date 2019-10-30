Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition Rodeo, a five-night affair that features North America’s top cowgirls and cowboys, along with family entertainment, has been named Top Large Rodeo of 2019 by the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Armstrong IPE rodeo captures national honour

Canadian Pro Rodeo Association names Armstrong event Top Large Rodeo of 2019

On the eve of Canadian rodeo’s biggest event, Armstrong’s annual Interior Provincial Exhibition rodeo has won a national honour.

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association has named the IPE event the Top Large Rodeo of 2019, the night before the 46th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) kicks off in Red Deer.

READ MORE: PHOTOS/VIDEO: Roundup from Armstrong’s rodeo

“It’s quite an honour,” said IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson who, along with Ted Fitchett collected the honour while attending a conference at the CFR. “Thank you to the rodeo committee volunteers and affiliate partners for making this happen. We did this as a team. Thank you to all our sponsors who help us put on the rodeo each year.”

The CPRA holds a nightly rodeo that attracts capacity crowds to the IPE Grounds each day of the annual fair.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon beefs up nighttime security
Next story
Vernon launches online public survey on future recreation centre

Just Posted

Vernon launches online public survey on future recreation centre

The survey asks residents their preferences on aquatic centre features and additional spaces

Vernon beefs up nighttime security

City councillors approve $30K for private security

GALLERY: Icy road havok caused by hotel draining its pool

Icy highway causes multiple crashes

Tribute show to revive past favourites in Vernon, Lake Country

Louisiana Hayride is making stops in Vernon and Lake Country on Nov. 19 and 20

Armstrong IPE rodeo captures national honour

Canadian Pro Rodeo Association names Armstrong event Top Large Rodeo of 2019

Jewel dance company steps onto Vernon stage

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet brings talents to town

Spark Joy: Decluttering with kids

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

HERGOTT: Watch for children on the road this Halloween

Lawyer Paul Hergott cautions drivers about the dangers of driving on Halloween

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team revved for second season

Stars Mike and Connor Hall and Avery Shoaf return to History Channel on Nov. 21

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Most Read