Armstrong issues advanced evacuation alert

Residents near Willowdale Drive, Patterson Avenue and lower Becker Street are to be ready to leave

Residents along Willowdale Drive and Patterson Avenue dealt with severe spring flooding in 2017 in Armstrong. The city has advised residents there to be ready to evacuate. (Morning Star file photo)

The City of Armstrong has issued an advanced evacuation alert for property owners and citizens that live along Meighan Creek in the Willowdale Road, Patterson Avenue and lower Becker Street areas.

Owners and citizens are advised to be prepared to evacuate on very short notice.

“With the risk for significant increase in flows, flooding remains a threat to the City of Armstrong and we want to ensure that personal safety is a priority for our citizens and our first responders,” said Warren Smith, the city’s community services manager.

Meighan Creek already overflowed in March following a significant rainfall, resulting in flooding at several properties along Willowdale Drive.

“We encourage residents to monitor the city’s website and local media stations as all updates will be posted to these locations,” said Smith. “Alternatively they can call city hall.”

Members of the public, observing or working near creeks are reminded that creek levels may rise quickly and should exercise caution at all times around the fast moving water and creek banks.

Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the public works yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue and at the corner of Bridge Street and Okanagan Boulevard.



