Armstrong lands among 20 best cities to live in Canada

Survey conducted based on low cost of living and high paying jobs; five other B.C. towns on list

The City of Armstrong has been named one of Canada’s 20 best towns to live based on low cost of living and high paying jobs, according to a survey by Numbeo. (Facebook photo)

Historically, Armstrong is known for cheese, asparagus, celery, lacrosse and the Interior Provincial Exhibition.

Today, the city is one of 20 Canadian towns named in a survey of best places to live with low cost of living and high paying jobs.

The story appears on msn.com based on data collected from Numbeo, the world’s largest cost of living database. Numbeo is also a crowd-sourced global database of quality of life information including housing indicators, perceived crime rates, and quality of healthcare, among many other statistics.

Story author Doug Murray said about Armstong: “In Armstrong’s town centre, you can get a one-bedroom apartment for an average of $650 per month, with an added $208.39 for basic utilities. This town in the North Okanagan is a good option if you want a rural lifestyle, with agriculture and tourism driving the local economy. The average monthly pay here is $3,625.”

Mayor Chris Pieper said it’s great news for Armstrong.

“I’m absolutely surprised we are included. I didn’t know anything about any survey,” said Pieper, who found out about the article from long-time friend Peter Moonen of Gibsons, the national sustainability manager for the Canadian Wood Council who had a hand in helping Armstrong build its Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Gibsons was among the B.C. cities named in the 20 top towns article, as were Vanderhoof, Prince George, Castlegar and Duncan.

Rounding out the 20 are Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane and St. Albert in neighbouring Alberta; Moose Jaw and Estevan, Sask.; Welland, Whitby, Chatham-Kent and Bowmanville, all in Ontario; Rimouski and Gatineau in Quebec; and Antigonish and Wolfville in Nova Scotia.

