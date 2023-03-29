Armstrong looks for public feedback on draft active transportation plan

An online survey on the plan is open until April 9; open house scheduled for April 4

The City of Armstrong is looking to obtain the public’s feedback on its draft active transportation plan. A survey on the plan is open until April 9, 2023, and an open house will be held in council chambers on April 4. (City of Armstrong photo)

Residents in Armstrong can have their say on the city’s draft active transportation plan.

The city has launched a survey on the plan and is inviting residents to fill it out. For those who would prefer to comment in person, the city is hosting an open house to discuss the draft plan on April 4, between 4 and 6 p.m.

“This will be a chance for the community to see what the team has developed and let us know what they think,” said Mayor Joe Cramer. “People can let us know have we got it right, whether are there areas that have been missed and what is most important to tackle first.”

The survey will be available on the city’s website until the end of April 9. The open house will be held in council chambers in the new city hall building at 3535 Bridge Street.

The active transportation plan focuses on improving the infrastructure and policies needed to get people around town safely without using cars. It looks at connections to the future rail trail and builds on a separate traffic study that is happening at the same time.

Also included in the study are walking and biking routes for leisure and connections to future Spallumcheen or regional trails.

Council will consider the active transportation plan for adoption and implementation after the open house and survey are complete.

The survey can be found here.

Brendan Shykora

