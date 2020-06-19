The Higher Path Cannibis Co. owner Jordan Perkins and employee Jacquie Bernier. The first cannabis retail store in Armstrong had a successful opening day Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Armstrong, Lumby pot shops peel back window coverings

Higher Path owner says transparency could help reduce stigma around recreational cannabis

The window coverings are coming down in two Greater Vernon Area cannabis stores following the Attorney General’s announcement Thursday, June 18.

The Higher Path, with locations in Armstrong and a recently opened store in Lumby, has already removed its coverings and owner Jordan Perkins said he’s happy about the decision.

attorney General David Eby announced June 18 that “non-transparent walls” are no longer required. This change applies to private retailers and government-owned BC Cannabis stores, which use frosted glass.

The change is about “employee safety,” mainly to deter theft attempts by improving visibility. Regulations still prevent any products, packaging or labels from being visible from outside the store, where children under 19 might be exposed to them.

But Perkins said this will also help reduce the stigma around recreational cannabis use.

“I think it’s the way it should have been the whole time,” Perkins said from the new Lumby location which opened June 16.

Perkins said now people on the streets can see what’s going on inside.

“They don’t know if it’s just a bunch of bikers hanging around inside with the windows covered,” he said. “Now they can see the clean atmosphere and all of the art we have in our shop.”

He said his staff loves it too.

“It’s nice and bright and people aren’t scared of going in.”

But this didn’t come without a financial hit, Perkins said.

“Last week, we spent $2,000 on decals for the windows in the Lumby store,” he said. “Now, I’m peeling them off.”

As of June 18, cannabis retail employees will also be required to take a “selling it right” online course for a $35 fee, plus GST. This certificate is valid for two years following the completion of the course.

Existing cannabis retail and marketing businesses, including government stores, have until Sept. 30 to ensure their employees complete the course, which is based on the “serving it right” course for liquor retailers.

“That’s great,” Perkins said in response. “They should keep that, it gives general knowledge to all staff.”

– with Black Press files

READ MORE: B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

READ MORE: From post office to pot shop: Armstrong’s first cannabis store opens doors

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged bomb threat forces evacuation of two Kamloops schools and homes
Next story
CERB payments docked to account for April advance

Just Posted

Seaton grads turn tassel amid COVID-19 in Vernon

Graduating Class of 2020 crosses stage in a ‘drive-thru’ fashion to maintain physical distancing

Armstrong, Lumby pot shops peel back window coverings

Higher Path owner says transparency could help reduce stigma around recreational cannabis

Photoshopped grad photo maintains Vernon class tradition

Vernon Secondary School’s Class of 2020 will have a unique class portrait amid COVID-19

Vernon community composting ready for next step

Phase 2 of the city’s community food composting pilot will launch Monday, June 22

3 years probation for North Okanagan man found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Curtis Sagmoen slapped with probation and long list of conditions Friday in Vernon courthouse

Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death

Currently 178 active cases, mostly in Lower Mainland

Wife of Victoria yogi who overdosed asks Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce overdose deaths

Carina Stone lost her husband Michael in 2017 to fentanyl poisoning

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

HAWTHORNE: Social motivation

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Artist donates funds to Summerland Food Bank

Money raised from sale following flooding in pottery studio

CERB payments docked to account for April advance

Canadians receiving less than expected

‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

Signatures gathered in opposition to Summerland solar project

First 15 names included in document to be presented at June 22 council meeting

Former executive director of Downtown Penticton Association charged with fraud

Kerrilynn Milton was arrested on June 11

Most Read