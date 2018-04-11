Armstrong man ticketed for doing 130 km/h in Sicamous 60 km/h zone

  • Apr. 11, 2018 3:20 p.m.
  • News

An Armstrong man is sans vehicle for a week after he was caught doing 130 km/h along a 60 km/h stretch of highway in Sicamous.

On April 8 at 11:45 p.m., a Sicamous RCMP officer witnessed an eastbound Toyota Solara travelling at an excessive speed on Highway 1 near Rauma Crescent. The officer, who was in an unmarked vehicle, drove after the Solara and, in the process, observed as the vehicle continued to travel east at 130 km/h through a 60-, 80- and into the 100-km/h zone.

Sgt. Murray McNeil said the vehicle was stopped after travelling approximately three kilometres.

“The 20-year-old male resident of Armstrong told the officer that he was unaware of his speed,” said McNeil.

The driver was issued a $483 ticket for driving at excessive speed and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“This section of the Trans-Canada Highway intersects with several residential streets and businesses which increased the potential danger to the public by this driver’s reckless actions,” said McNeil.

