A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Sports Centre. Council voted 6-1 Monday, Jan. 25, in favour of rezoning the property. (Google Maps)

A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Sports Centre. Council voted 6-1 Monday, Jan. 25, in favour of rezoning the property. (Google Maps)

Armstrong mayor explains site selection for affordable housing project

Council voted in favour to rezone parkland to make way for up to 80 affordable units

A decision to rezone parkland to make way for an affordable housing project has proved controversial in Armstrong, and the city’s mayor is now addressing some of the concerns among residents.

At its Jan. 25 meeting, council voted in favour of rezoning a city-owned parcel on Adair Street, located behind the Nor-Val Sports Centre at the rear of Memorial Park, from park to multi-use residential. This will allow a maximum of 80 affordable rental housing units on the site, something Armstrong said is lacking, according to a housing needs study.

The decision attracted criticism from some locals due to a lack of green space.

In a press release Thursday (Jan. 28) Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper said council has had affordable housing as its top priority for several years, citing the housing report adopted by council in August 2020, which identified a local requirement for 140 rentals and 65 ownership units.

Pieper said council had long been considering the nine lots along Poole Street as the ideal site for such a project due to nearby schools and recreation sites, but opted to go with a larger parcel.

READ MORE: Armstrong paves way for potential affordable housing project

Some have questioned why the parcel on Adaire was zoned as parkland in the first place if there was no intention to use it as such. The original zoning stemmed from a parks and recreation plan in 1994.

“This plan identified the need for the city to inventory all natural and open spaces and to separate them from the other portions the city was intending to use for park purposes. The reason for this was so the city could ensure that natural areas received protection under development permit requirements.”

Pieper explained the separation between parkland and open spaces was never carried out. A new official community plan was adopted in 2014, but it did not delineate between active park space and more passive open spaces.

“The city has no documentation that the property was ever considered to be for future expansion of Memorial Park and therefore council considered it for civic purposes…”

The now rezoned land has been largely devoid of development since it was purchased by the city in 1964.

“This land has remained largely unimproved by the city, except to install a storm interceptor ditch to benefit the arena project,” Pieper said.

Armstrong council voted 6-1 in favour of the rezoning. Coun. Jim Wright was the lone opponent on council, saying he was disappointed the property will no longer be parkland.

READ MORE: ‘Affordable’ apartments hot topic in Armstrong

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

affordable housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rash of new COVID-19 cases reported at North Okanagan schools

Just Posted

A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Sports Centre. Council voted 6-1 Monday, Jan. 25, in favour of rezoning the property. (Google Maps)
Armstrong mayor explains site selection for affordable housing project

Council voted in favour to rezone parkland to make way for up to 80 affordable units

Kalamalka Secondary School is among several North Okanagan schools that have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past week, as of Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Kalamalka Secondary photo)
Rash of new COVID-19 cases reported at North Okanagan schools

Schools in Vernon, Armstrong, Coldstream and Lumby have reported exposures over the past week

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

A planned one-day detour on Vernon's Silver Star Road has been extended an extra day due to unforeseen circumstances, to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)
Planned Silver Star Road detour extended by one day

Due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ the City of Vernon has extended the one-day detour

Changes to curbside pickup for residents in Cumberland are in effect as of March 30. File photo
Winter storm stalls trash pickup in Vernon

Changes made to garbage pickup schedule in wake of snowfall

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

The Penticton Indian Band has reported a potential COVID-19 exposure. (File)
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band

The band will be closing all facilities temporarily

A population of invasive clams was found in Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm in 2020. (CSISS photo)
Public told to look out for invasive mussels and clams in Shuswap Lake

A population of the invasive clams was found near Salmon Arm last in 2020

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

Most Read