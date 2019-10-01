More than 30 bands are on hook for the 11th annual Armstrong MetalFest July 12-13. (Morning Star file photo)

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

Before the memories of summer fade, Armstrong MetalFest is already well into planning for next summer.

Headbanging into its 12th year, British Columbia’s largest and loudest festival is launching its early bird pre-sale tickets.

Metalheads can score tickets for $109 and save themselves some cash to use on merchandise and beverages during the festival slated for July 17-18, 2020.

MetalFest is known for showcasing hundreds of local bands and bringing in well-known, international metal bands to the typically quiet Okanagan town.

For one weekend, around 700 metalheads from across Canada and the United States takeover the town at the Hassen Arena and spend three days camping, starting mosh pits and watching wrestling.

Hosted by West Metal Entertainment, a non-profit society, the festival has been deemed as a can’t-miss by metal magazines and Canadian media outlets.

When early bird tickets are gone, pre-sale tickets will jump to $145 and last-minute festivalgoers can buy at the door for $185.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Smoke continues to spew from Peachland house fire
Next story
Search suspended for missing Kelowna hunter, 74, after exhausting all options

Just Posted

Vernon community pillar passes away

Jack Gareb was the well-known, well-respected, beloved manager of the Schubert Centre

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

Planet Bee Honey Farm to host a sweet exploration for blind children

Blind Beginnings will host its first event in Vernon for children who are blind or partially sighted

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates respond

What steps are you committed to taking to protect air and water quality and the food supply?

Fall rain on par with Vernon records

September precipitation typical for season

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

Finalized ballot for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will have six names

Marijuana Party candidate withdraws; Libertarian Party of Canada candidate added to list

Video: Fire damages Shuswap home

Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Most Read