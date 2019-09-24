On hand for FortisBC Community Giving Fund presentation was Coun. Joe Van Tienhoven, Township of Spallumcheen; director Adam Casemore, Regional District Central Kootenay (Creston); Mayor Chris Pieper, City of Armstrong; David Bennett, FortisBC; Mayor Christine Fraser, Township of Spallumcheen; Coun. Gary Popoff, Township of Spallumcheen; Linda Werner, City of Armstrong; Coun. Gary Froats, City of Armstrong. (Contributed) Councillor Joe Van Tienhoven, Township of Spallumcheen; Director Adam Casemore, Regional District Central Kootenay (Crestor); Mayor Chris Pieper, City of Armstrong; David Bennett, FortisBC; Mayor Christine Fraser, Township of Spallumcheen; Councillor Gary Popoff, Township of Spallumcheen; Linda Werner, City of Armstrong; Councillor Gary Froats, City of Armstrong (Photo: CNW Group/FortisBC)

Armstrong middle school gets funding for ‘extreme learning’ playground project

Len W. Wood Middle School received $15,000 from the FortisBC 2019 Community Giving Fund

A Spallumcheen middle school is getting a financial boost from a grant provided by a Canadian energy company, which it will use to help energize its students.

Len W. Wood Middle School was one of three winners of the $15,000 FortisBC 2019 Community Giving Fund on Monday. The Parent Advisory Committee of the school—nominated by council and staff at the Township of Spallumcheen—will put the funds towards the installation of its “Extreme Learning” playground project.

The project is part of a long-term plan to promote outdoor activity and learning for students—besides bringing a brand new active gathering space to the North Okanagan.

The announcement was made on the first day of the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver, and Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser was there to receive the good news.

“Support from organizations like FortisBC allows us to complete the extra items that really mean a lot to the school and the community in small rural areas like ours,” Fraser said.

Two other community groups in the province will set project plans in motion after receiving the award. In Langford, the Hulitan Family and Community Services will be using their award to to host a celebration honouring the community members who have helped them serve more than 5,000 children, adults and Elders in their 10 years of operation.

In Creston, the 11 volunteer members of the West Creston Fire Protection Society will be getting a new protection and safety centre that houses firefighting equipment and vehicles, and acts as a gathering place during and after disasters.

FortisBC invites local government officials from across B.C. each year to nominate a charity or non-profit project for the awards. A long list of project types are given consideration—projects that promote: safety, gas and electrical trades, energy literacy, skill development or leadership, environmental protection and preservation.

Projects that meet the unique needs of Indigenous groups, organizations or communities are also given special consideration.

