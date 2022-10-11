Lydia Jovanovic

Armstrong mom credits kids with inspiring council run

Lydia Jovanovic is seeking Armstrong councillor seat in Saturday, Oct. 15, general election

She’s called Armstrong home for 13 years. And it’s her two sons, active in the community, who have inspired her to become more involved.

Lydia Jovanovic is seeking a seat on Armstrong council in Saturday’s general election.

“This place is truly amazing and I am grateful to call it home,” said Jovanovic, a Telus/Koodo rep for Andre’s Electronics.

She is also the current president of the Armstrong Preschool, fosters animals and has volunteered with many local organizations such as the Interior Provincial Exhibition, Vernon Search and Rescue and the many sports teams her children have been part of.

Jovanovic put her name forward because she feels she can bring the perspective of a young, active family woman to the table.

“Our council has done a wonderful job and I feel like I would be able to help it grow even further,” she said. “I’m very passionate about our parks and rec, and would like to ensure that we become one of the best small programs in B.C.”

Jovanovic spent her younger years in Prince Rupert and Europe, where most of her family is from. She moved to Vernon in 1997 and fell deeply in love with the Okanagan Valley.

“I had the pleasure of operating a Telus pop-up location in town, which was set to run only for three months but our amazing community was able to keep it going for more than a year,” said Jovanovic.

During that time, she said, she became a part of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and “really got to see all the amazing work they do.”

Six seats on Armstrong council are up for grabs in the Oct. 15 municipal vote.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
