The City of Armstrong welcomes Brad Ackerman to city hall as its new operations manager. (Morning Star - file photo)

The City of Armstrong welcomes Brad Ackerman to city hall as its new operations manager. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong names new operations manager

Brad Ackerman, with plenty of municipal government experience, starts Monday, Nov. 14

The City of Armstrong has a new manager of operations.

After an extensive search/interview process, Brad Ackerman will join the city on Monday, Nov. 14, bringing with him a wealth of local government management experience that spans more than 15 years.

He offers the city a unique and diverse skill set, having previously worked for the Regional District of North Okanagan as manager of parks, recreation and culture, and the Regional District of Central Okanagan as manager of parks and resource operations.

“We are very excited to have Brad come to the City of Armstrong, his experience in team building and leadership will be a welcome asset to our public works department as well as the management team,” said Armstrong chief administrative officer Dawn Low.

Ackerman’s diverse background in leadership also includes serving as an auxiliary constablewith the RCMP since 2007, operations section head for Emergency Operations Centres, as well as airport management with Transport Canada Management Systems.

“We are looking forward to having Mr. Ackerman’s expertiseand knowledge in Armstrong as we move forward with new council objectives and goals to ensure Armstrong is a great place to live now and into the future,” said newly appointed Mayor Joe Cramer.

The city would like to acknowledge the efforts of Kerry Fox, the city operations foreman, and the entire public works crews in ensuring the city continuedto provide quality works and services to the residents during the search for a manager.

READ MORE: Armstrong author, historian salutes Rocky Mountain Rangers

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights edge Castlegar Rebels

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pro B.C. rugby player suffers traumatic brain injury in car crash abroad

Just Posted

The City of Armstrong welcomes Brad Ackerman to city hall as its new operations manager. (Morning Star - file photo)
Armstrong names new operations manager

North Okanagan Knights goalie Austin Seibel has been named to the KIJHL roster that will face players from the Pacific Junior Hockey League in the first B.C. Hockey Conference Prospects Game Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Chilliwack. (File photo)
Coldstream goalie named to Prospects Game rosters

The North Okanagan Knights scored a 5-4 win over the Castlegar Rebels in KIJHL play Saturday, Nov. 12, in Castlegar. (Black Press - file photo)
North Okanagan Knights edge Castlegar Rebels

Traffic on Highway 6 in Coldstream between Aberdeen and Grey roads was alternating single traffic Sunday morning, Nov. 13, due to a motor-vehicle collision with a power pole. More than 1,100 customers are without power. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Power restored to all but fewer than five customers following Coldstream crash