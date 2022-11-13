Armstrong names new operations manager

The City of Armstrong welcomes Brad Ackerman to city hall as its new operations manager. (Morning Star - file photo)

The City of Armstrong has a new manager of operations.

After an extensive search/interview process, Brad Ackerman will join the city on Monday, Nov. 14, bringing with him a wealth of local government management experience that spans more than 15 years.

He offers the city a unique and diverse skill set, having previously worked for the Regional District of North Okanagan as manager of parks, recreation and culture, and the Regional District of Central Okanagan as manager of parks and resource operations.

“We are very excited to have Brad come to the City of Armstrong, his experience in team building and leadership will be a welcome asset to our public works department as well as the management team,” said Armstrong chief administrative officer Dawn Low.

Ackerman’s diverse background in leadership also includes serving as an auxiliary constablewith the RCMP since 2007, operations section head for Emergency Operations Centres, as well as airport management with Transport Canada Management Systems.

“We are looking forward to having Mr. Ackerman’s expertiseand knowledge in Armstrong as we move forward with new council objectives and goals to ensure Armstrong is a great place to live now and into the future,” said newly appointed Mayor Joe Cramer.

The city would like to acknowledge the efforts of Kerry Fox, the city operations foreman, and the entire public works crews in ensuring the city continuedto provide quality works and services to the residents during the search for a manager.

