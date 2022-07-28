Armstrong offers cooling centres amid heat wave

In response to the heat that is anticipated to last into the weekend, the City of Armstrong encourages residents at risk to visit some air-conditioned public spaces.

Individuals who may be most impacted by this heat event include seniors, children, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who do not have access to alternative air-conditioned shelter.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the Nor-Val Sport Centre, the Okanagan Regional Library Armstrong Branch, Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery, Memorial Park Spray Park and the Seniors Activity Centre.

“Please contact these organizations in advance to confirm the days and hours of operation,” said Warren Smith, emergency program coordinator. “To pass the time at these sites you may want to bring your own books to read, small games to play, activities or snacks and a water bottle that can be filled.”

Overheating during extreme hot weather can lead to dangerous health conditions such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Some people are more susceptible to hot weather, including older adults, infants and children, those with chronic diseases, outdoor workers, and marginalized populations.

The human body cools itself by sweating, so drinking lots of water is critically important during hot weather, even for those who do not feel thirsty. Sweat provides the most effective cooling when air from a natural breeze or a fan moves over the skin and evaporates the moisture. Applying water directly to the skin using a sprayer, a wet towel, or a wet shirt can also help to promote evaporative cooling, especially in situations when the ambient temperature is high.

For more information on beating the heat visit the city’s website.

If you or another person is concerned or experiencing a heat related health risk, please contact your physician or HeathLink BC at 811. If it is of an urgent nature, call contact 911.

