Armstrong painting project proceeds

The City of Armstrong wants to infuse some colour into some old downtown business buildings, including city hall.
The city launched Let’s Paint The Town Tuesday, a project being done in collaboration with local businesses, Beauti-Tone Paints and Shepherd’s Home Hardware.
City hall and Station Diner will be among the first to undergo fresh paint. Coun. Shirley Fowler, who helped spearhead the project, said two more businesses will likely come on before fall. The program has about six weeks to get painting start before things will shut down for the winter.
It is expected Let’s Paint The Town will relaunch in the spring.
