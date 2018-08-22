City of Armstrong Coun. Shirley Fowler shows off colours that can be used for potential freshening up of downtown business buildings as the city launched its Let’s Paint The Town project Tuesday at city hall. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Armstrong painting project proceeds

Let’s Paint The Town aimed at sprucing up downtown business buildings

The City of Armstrong wants to infuse some colour into some old downtown business buildings, including city hall.

The city launched Let’s Paint The Town Tuesday, a project being done in collaboration with local businesses, Beauti-Tone Paints and Shepherd’s Home Hardware.

City hall and Station Diner will be among the first to undergo fresh paint. Coun. Shirley Fowler, who helped spearhead the project, said two more businesses will likely come on before fall. The program has about six weeks to get painting start before things will shut down for the winter.

It is expected Let’s Paint The Town will relaunch in the spring.

RELATED: Armstrong ready to Paint The Town


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Taylor announces Vernon mayoral candidacy

Just Posted

Oyama campground could become residential development

Lake Country council forwarded a development proposal for Owl’s Nest Campground to a public hearing

New fire spotted at Mara Mountain

Spot-sized blaze in Hunters Range area north of Enderby

Lumby library receives literacy project funds

Linking Literacy program receives $1,300+ from Canada Post Community Foundation for Children

Music at Mackie features Chipko Jones

Outdoor concert Friday offers last chance to catch local band before Soucy heads to jazz school

Enderby man killed in highway crash

Happened on Highway 97A north of Enderby Saturday just before 1 a.m.

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Armstrong painting project proceeds

Let’s Paint The Town aimed at sprucing up downtown business buildings

Vernon hosts the 9th annual Paddleboard Festival ‘Kal Classic’ this weekend

A celebration of all things Stand Up Paddleboard, the festival is a fundraiser to protect Kal Lake.

B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Playing as Team Canada, plucky Surrey squad will return home with fond memories of Williamsport trip

B.C. hiker survives fall from cliff

SAR helicopter team finds woman clinging to small ledge 300-feet down

Dr. Lee Dental brush off Merlot in North Okanagan women’s soccer

Take North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division title

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

B.C. wildfire smoke hazard temporary, most don’t need masks

Provincial Health Officer says staying indoors best strategy

Vernon’s Kozak cashes in Chase dollars

Ties for sixth in Golf PGA of BC tournament

Most Read