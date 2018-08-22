Armstrong painting project proceeds

City of Armstrong Coun. Shirley Fowler shows off colours that can be used for potential freshening up of downtown business buildings as the city launched its Let’s Paint The Town project Tuesday at city hall. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

The City of Armstrong wants to infuse some colour into some old downtown business buildings, including city hall.

The city launched Let’s Paint The Town Tuesday, a project being done in collaboration with local businesses, Beauti-Tone Paints and Shepherd’s Home Hardware.

City hall and Station Diner will be among the first to undergo fresh paint. Coun. Shirley Fowler, who helped spearhead the project, said two more businesses will likely come on before fall. The program has about six weeks to get painting start before things will shut down for the winter.

It is expected Let’s Paint The Town will relaunch in the spring.

