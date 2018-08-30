Doug MacKay

Armstrong pitches purification centre

City to apply for significant grant to build new facility

A new water purification centre could be built in Armstrong if the city is successful with a major grant application.

The city’s master sewer plan update of 2014 and sewer implementation plan of 2015 called for significant upgrades to the existing sewer treatment facility, including increasing capacity, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing maintenance and eliminating the city’s current odour issues.

Both plans were similar in capital costs, but as public works manager Doug MacKay discovered, a new, small footprint treatment facility would provide better operating costs, and would allow the city to discharge directly to surface water.

“There were other benefits to go with a new treatment facility that included repurposing 70 hectares of lands, more comprehensive removal of contaminants and the prospect of treating the effluent so that it could be reused for drinking water,” wrote MacKay in a report to council.

RELATED: Armstrong to discuss new sewer, water rates

Mayor Chris Pieper and council voted unanimously to instruct staff to submit an application for grant funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to a maximum amount of $10 million. The grant would be worth 73 per cent of the anticipated costs. The city’s share would be up to $2.7 million.

“Our system is 30 years old,” said Pieper. “There’s problems with odour, problems with a whole bunch of things. This would definitely upgrade our sewer system to a real high standard and serve our city going forward for many years to come.”

Fortune Creek Water Intake

City staff have engaged R&A Engineering and Western Water Associates to look at the water intake on Fortune Creek.

The goal is to pre-screen water coming into Armstrong’s treatment facilities.

“We’re trying to improve the turbidity and shorten up Stage 2 water restrictions in the spring when we can’t use Fortune Creek,” said Pieper. “We’ve got some plans for pre-screening and hopefully we’ll get something going on that.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada resumes NAFTA talks as Trump’s Friday deadline looms
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear B.C. veterans’ lawsuit on pensions

Just Posted

Vernon working for the weekend coming together

Grand opening of Kal Tire Place North celebrated with hockey, concerts, music, free events

Breaking: Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The court combined into one case nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.’s project to be overturned.

Armstrong pitches purification centre

City to apply for significant grant to build new facility

Car strikes Armstrong pole near IPE entrance

Pedestrians and vehicles abound but vehicle only hit power pole half-block from IPE main gate

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

The Interior Provincial Exhibition kicks off in Armstrong

Whether its the thrill of the midway and games, the rodeo action, the agricultural element of farm animals and produce or the mouth-watering fair food, the IPE is a staple event on the calendars of residents near and far.

Veterans’ lawsuit appeal denied by Supreme Court

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111. More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso worth millions. Nearly 50 kilograms in cash.

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

Canada resumes NAFTA talks as Trump’s Friday deadline looms

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is meeting for the second day with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

UPDATE: Four in custody, shots fired in Kettle Valley

There is a heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Upper Mission area

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

Most Read