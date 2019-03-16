A free sandbagging station is currently set up at Armstrong’s Public Works Yard should residents need them as the city begins flood preparations. (Black Press - file photo)

Armstrong preps for flood potential

City reminds residents to be ready in case there is early flooding this season

As part of its Emergency Management Plan, the City of Armstrong prepares for the possibility of flooding each spring.

While the city is committed to assisting with protecting the city, residents and businesses that may be impacted by a potential flood, all residents, property and business owners have a part to play.

The city would like to remind property owners that they are responsible for their own flood mitigation efforts.

This includes but is not limited to:

• sandbagging;

• subscribing to flood insurance coverage; and

• creating an emergency kit.

RELATED: Armstrong flood preparations continue

“We highly encourage property owners to remove or secure all items on your property that may create hazards if they were to be swept up into flood water,” said city community services manager Warren Smith. “These items may become submerged or create surface debris that can increase the impact of flooding and create blockages or hazards.”

Should you need it, a free sand bagging station is currently set up at the city’s Public Works Yard located at the corner of Patterson Ave and Becker Street.

For more information on flooding and the city’s Emergency Management Program, please go to www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca or call 250-546-3023.


