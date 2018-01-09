Armstrong preps for marijuana legalization

New bylaw would allow production and sales in all areas except residential

Armstrong is in the process of establishing guidelines for retail marijuana sales. (Morning Star file photo)

When it becomes legal later this year, the City of Armstrong hopes to be ready for the production and selling of marijuana within its boundaries.

The city asked for, and received, direction from staff on the legalization of marijuana in Canada – which is slated to come into law July 1 – and potential municipal regulatory rules.

“We have to realize that come July, there will be changes,” said Mayor Chris Pieper. “We have to look forward to handling the direction of our federal government. We haven’t been involved in this but it’s evolving in front of us everyday.

“We’re six months away from enforcement day.”

Council unanimously directed staff to prepare bylaw amendments as required to “adequately position Armstrong for an orderly municipal regulatory scheme for the sale and production of marijuana on July 1.”

The federal legislation allows provinces to further restrict aspects of marijuana sale and marketing.

The provincial government is currently undergoing consultation as part of the process of developing its own legislation, but, at this time, has not announced what form marijuana retailing will take in B.C.

The City of Armstrong perused four options before unanimously deciding to take no specific controls on retail sales, and allow sales in any zone which allows retail food sales.

In Armstrong, that would allow marijuana to be sold in C.1 Town Centre Commercial; C.2 Highway and Service Commercial; C.3 Neighbourhood Commercial; I. 1 General Industrial; P. 1 Park and Open Space (as an accessory use) and P. 2 Administration, Service and Assembly.

Councillors Linda Fisher and Lance McGregor were absent from the vote.

“The federal and provincial governments will be making up rules and regulations,” said Pieper. “They will be doing the inspections, hopefully. They will be doing a lot of the footwork for legalizing the business person to go into cannabis sales.

“It’ll be our job to figure out where it’s allowed in our community. We are the learning the same as everyone else.”

The city’s current bylaw does not allow marijuana sales anywhere because it’s an illegal substance.

Coun. Paul Britton said the option selected was the most open one.

“The other options were more restrictive where we’d have to do zoning amendments and bylaw changes, and I’m not sure we want to get into that,” he said. “We need to wait and and see what happens.”

Pieper agreed.

“Stay tuned,” said the mayor. “The saga will go on until it becomes legal and for years afterward because there will be changes as we move forward.”