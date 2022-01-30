Armstrong Pride launches website, continues fundraising concert series

Armstrong Pride has announced the launch of its new website, and the continuation of its fundraising concert series. (armstrongpride.ca)

The newly formed Armstrong Pride now has an online presence.

Armstrong Pride is an organization who says its mission is to acknowledge, support, celebrate and reflect the diversity of its community, and to advocate for human rights and social justice.

“Above all else, we value transparency, trust, inclusiveness, integrity, compassion and collaboration,” on its website, armstrongpride.ca. By creating opportunities for expression and sharing through art, music and community events — we recognize our diversity and create a more inclusive place to live together.

In December, Armstrong Pride launched the first in a series of four community concerts to help raise funds for a first pride sidewalk in the community, to be installed later this year.

Kicking off the series was Capital Goods, a duo featuring Armstrong’s Aaron Johnson and Vernon’s Brendan Schmoor.

The society has announced the next three series will include some very big names:

• Betty Johnson and Neil Fraser; Saturday, Feb. 19, Armstrong Seniors Centre. Enjoy the rich, buttery vocals of Betty Johnson and the virtuoso guitar of Neil Fraser for an entertaining evening of folk, jazz and blues;

• Darby Mills and PresS Play; Saturday, March 5, Centennial Hall; Canada’s rock legend, Darby Mills, and PresS Play bring classics and memories back to life from the 60s, 70s and 80s;

• Ben Klick; Saturday, March 26, Centennial Hall; Country music award winner Ben Klick takes his audiences on a journey with his modern country sound mixed with a traditional twist.

Tickets for all three shows are available at armstrongpride.ca/events.

The pride sidewalk is way for Armstrong to celebrate the LGBTQ2S+ community, and to honour the diversity of Armstrong-Spallumcheen citizens.

In June 2020, nearly 400 signatures were collected within the community in support of the sidewalk, a figure representing nearly 10 percent of the population of Armstrong/Spallumcheen. The signatures and a proposal were presented to Armstrong City Council in July 2020 and, following a few weeks of research, council voted unanimously to support its installation.

The sidewalk will be installed on Smith Drive near the city’s legendary caboose.

“Armstrong Pride is mindful of the symbolism a pride sidewalk can have, particularly for the young people in our community,” the society wrote. “We believe that our Armstrong Pride Sidewalk will go a long way to ensure all our citizens feel they are supported, loved and, most of all, safe.”

​ READ MORE: Pride society marches forward with Armstrong concert series

READ MORE: Armstrong couple hope for rainbow crosswalk somewhere in community

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Pride