Armstrong propane thieves sought

Two suspects allegedly stole right propane tanks from an Armstrong Co-op

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the theft of eight propane tanks taken from the Armstrong Co-op.

On Oct. 1, the RCMP responded to a report of a theft located at 3550 Okanagan Street, Armstrong, where eight propane tanks were stolen sometime overnight. Two suspects were seen walking away with eight tanks after cutting the lock on the propane cage. It is believed the suspects fled the area in a mid-1990s style GMC pickup truck.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

