Patti Thomas of Valley First (front, from left) Mayors Chris Pieper of Armstrong and Janice Brown of Spallumcheen, Brenda Firth of the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club’s Armstrong Food Bank, RCMP Sgt. Justin Thiessen and Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce employees Brianna Canuel (rear, from left), Jenna Churchill and Patti Noonan are ready to stock the food bank shelves with the third annual Cram the Cruiser event Friday, Aug. 24, at Armstrong’s Memorial Park. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Armstrong ready to Cram the Cruiser

Music in Armstrong’s Memorial Park Aug. 24 to benefit local food bank

Armstrong’s last Music in the Park event of the season is for a good cause with bragging rights on the line.

Vernon band MACE will provide the music Friday, Aug. 24, at Armstrong’s Memorial Park with the evening also serving as the third annual Cram the Cruiser event.

Join the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP as they partner with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Valley First (a division of First West Credit Union) to fill the shelves of the local food bank.

Mayors Janice Brown of Spallumcheen and Chris Pieper of Armstrong have again challenged their constituents to support the cause. Spallumcheen brought in the most food in the 2017 event.

Beginning at 6 p.m., residents and visitors are invited to Cram the Cruiser with donations of non-perishable items which include: food, laundry and dish soap, feminine hygiene products, and other toiletries.

“The last two years the community has been very generous,” said Wanda Villeneuve, with Valley First. “And we hope this will continue on Cram the Cruiser night.”

Staff from Valley First will be on hand providing hotdogs, smokies, beverages, and snacks by donation to the food bank. Sun FM will also be on-hand with their ‘Fun Seeker’ van and tattoos for the kids.

The music will kick off at 7 p.m. with MACE, who started their musical journey together in 1981. The band has developed a reputation for intuitive song selection and dynamic stage presence. Strong lead and backup vocals, precise harmonies, solid rhythms, and warm, driving bottom end are all part of the formula. Throw in some world-class guitar work and the results are sublime.

The lineup includes original members Jackson Mace – lead vocals/bass guitar and Jeff Gamble – lead guitar/vocals. Added to the mix is former Starship and Labels member Don Redgwell – drums/vocals.

Valley First has been a proud sponsor of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Music in the Park series from June 19 to August 28 in the Memorial Park, Armstrong – rain or shine! In the event of rain, the evening will move to Armstrong Bible Chapel – 2145 Rosedale Avenue.

 

Vernon band MACE plays the final Music in the Park of the season Friday, Aug. 24, at Armstrong’s Memorial Park. The concert doubles as the third annual Cram the Cruiser event, where concert-goers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Armstrong Food Bank, and cram the donations into an RCMP cruiser. (Photo submitted)

