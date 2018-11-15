Armstrong requests golf cart consultation

Residents want golf carts on city streets; Armstrong looking into possibility

Golf carts could be joining other vehicles on the streets of Armstrong.

Following a delegation of residents living near the city’s Royal York Golf Course who asked for carts to be allowed on streets near the links, city council will send a letter to the Ministry of Transportation requesting consultation and authorization on the permitted use of golf carts within city limits.

“I don’t think I’d like to put a restriction on location in Armstrong,” said Coun. Gary Froats. “Let’s apply it to the town and begin the consultation process.”

City community services manager Warren Smith gave a half-hour presentation on two other communities in B.C. who currently allow golf carts on the streets: Chase and Qualicum Beach.

Smith’s presentation included the positives and negatives associated with the communities’ golf cart bylaws, the rules that users must abide and other topics.

In Chase, he said, there are 25 golf carts licensed to be used in the community with a designated route through the community.

In Qualicum Beach, the “whole community” concept was met with plenty of opposition, so while the township does permit golf cart usage, they decided not to pursue allowing them throughout the municipality.

“There is a risk with not taking the community as a whole but we have to sit and weigh out the pros and cons,” said Smith. “There are liabilities with opening up to the whole community based on the difference in the dynamics of our community.

“It’s a phenomenal program if it works in the community. We would have some challenges based on our geographic area and the type of traffic we have within our community.”

Coun. Steven Drapala asked if a public consultation process would be included.

“Our door is always open, and the ministry approval process will not happen overnight, I’m quite sure,” said Mayor Chris Pieper. “If anybody has comments on this they can let us know.”

Council was unanimous in approving the letter to the ministry, though councillors Shirley Fowler and Paul Britton were absent from the meeting.



