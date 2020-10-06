Cheri Saunders started a petition to oppose logging at Rose Swanson Mountain in Spallumcheen, which has garnered more than 1,400 signatures as of Oct. 6, 2020. (Contributed)

Armstrong residents oppose future logging at Rose Swanson Mountain

An online petition calls for the crown land to be spared from clear cutting

Armstrong and Spallumcheen residents are pushing for the protection of Rose Swanson Mountain.

The park on crown land is designated as a future logging site, and locals who frequent the area’s trails for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding are calling for the forest to be spared from clear cutting.

“It is a local treasure that is well-used by the community. It should be saved and made available to the whole community to enjoy now and for many years to come,” says Cheri Saunders, who started an online petition that has garnered more than 1,400 signatures.

Saunders goes to the Rose Swanson park four to five times a week, and has noticed more people using the space since the start of the pandemic.

“Not a day goes by when I don’t see another person or group on the trails. Even in the winter months these trails are widely used by cross country skiers and on snowshoes,” she says.

“It is one of the last areas where the community can go and escape the craziness of life and be able to social distance at the same time.

“If it is not saved from logging, Rose Swanson Park will become overflowed more than it already is. These crown areas are a treasure and should be treated as such.”

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
