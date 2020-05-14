Heaton Place Retirement Community has put out an urgent call for fabric face masks for its senior residents, May 14, 2020. (Fiona Montgomery photo)

Armstrong retirement home puts out call for fabric masks

Heaton Place is seeking donations of masks for its senior residents during COVID-19

An Armstrong retirement home is seeking donations of fabric face masks for its residents as COVID-19 protocols begin to relax with the warmer weather.

“We are in desperate need of some fabric masks for our residents as things slowly start opening up,” said Heaton Place’s resident coordinator Carrie O’Neill Thursday. “If you are able to donate any to Heaton Place we would be forever grateful!”

A number of residents in the Okanagan have begun making masks and other personal protection equipment (PPE) since the pandemic emerged. Many have joined a network of mask-makers on the Sewing Group — Okanagan Facebook page.

However, many sewers find themselves backlogged with orders.

“They are going out as fast as I can make them,” said Kathy Hand on Facebook. “At the moment I am so swamped making surgical gowns and trying to keep up on my orders.”

Mary Rice, a U.S. resident, posted a photo of her latest mask order in the Okanagan sewing group Thursday afternoon. “I know I live in the U.S. but am honored to be a part of this group. Over 200 masks for me and counting. Keep up the great work everyone!”

READ MORE: Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

READ MORE: United Way provides PPE to Okanagan charities

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says
Next story
Family films mistakenly sold at Kelowna garage sale find way back home 10 years later

Just Posted

Foster homes needed for Vernon kittens

SPCA getting ready for kitten season and needs people to apply to foster

Armstrong retirement home puts out call for fabric masks

Heaton Place is seeking donations of masks for its senior residents during COVID-19

COVID-19: Vernonites return to provincial parks

Provincial parks across B.C. reopened Thursday in line with updated pandemic protocols

Family films mistakenly sold at Kelowna garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan teen found

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP locate 16-year-old boy after missing from Salmon River Road home

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Three men arrested after police foot-chase in Kamloops

One of the men arrested was in his 30s and from Surrey

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm to open this month

Petting zoos are gearing up to open following phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic

Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

John Brittain is accused in the shooting deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch last April

Series of thefts from South Okanagan baseball association prompts outcry

“… It is ultimately the players who suffer,” said club president Iain MacIntyre.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

Most Read