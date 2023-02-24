Armstrong school gym likely ready for 2024-25 year

Tenders on PVSS gym replacement to be conducted in May; 14-month construction window ahead

The proposed new gymnasium at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School will take about 14 months to build. (School District 83 photo illustration)

Originally, it was hoped to be ready and in use by February 2024.

That now looks unlikely for the new gymnasium at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School.

North Okanagan Shuswap School District director of board operations Travis Elwood updated the board of directors on the gym replacement project at PVSS.

He said he hopes the project will go to tenders May 1 and, once awarded, the construction window, he said, would be 14 months.

“I know it is slow for those who are enduring it here,” said Elwood. “It is challenging for the school not to have a gym and we really appreciate their flexibility and the community’s support.”

It was announced in May 2021 that the gym would have to be replaced. Deconstruction of the facility began in late 2022.

PVSS fall/winter indoor sports teams such as volleyball and basketball have been playing home games at other schools and/or at Armstrong Parks and Recreation facilities. Physical education classes have also used local facilities for classes.

ConstructionEducationNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSchools

