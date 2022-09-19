Armstrong school gym to undergo wrecking ball

Deconstruction of Pleasant Valley Secondary gym set for October; new facility to open in February 2024

Deconstruction of the Pleasant Valley Secondary School gymnasium in Armstrong is slated to begin in October. A new, nearly $16 million facility will replace it, slated to be ready for operation in February 2024. (Facebook photo)

Plans to deconstruct Pleasant Valley Secondary School’s gymnasium are slated to begin in October.

North Okanagan-Shuswap school district director of operations Travis Elwood updated the board on the reconstruction progress for the gym, which included stating the request for proposal (RFP) for the gym’s demolition had to be done twice.

The first time, the only bid came in over-budget. The second time, which extended the completion deadline to the end of February 2023, brought in six bids though one was ineligible due to missing certain requirements.

The bid was awarded on Aug. 30 to NAPP Ltd.,” said Elwood.

The province approved $15.85 million in funding in July.

In June, an RFP for architect/prime consultant on the project was issued, drawing responses from four companies. A panel of four School District #83 representatives reviewed all proposals, scored them on criterie and, on Aug. 18, the contract was awarded to KMBR Architects.

“The plan is for the gym to be built and able to be used by February 2024,” said Elwood.

At a meeting at PVSS on Wednesday, Sept. 14, a group of community representatives, school district staff, and students met with the architect to provide input and thoughts about the potential design for the gym. Secretary treasurer Dale Culler was especially pleased with the thoughtful input provided by students and staff who attended.

“It was very helpful,” said Culler.

Tenille Lachmuth, vice-chair of the board of trustees and Armstrong’s representative to the board, said the new gym will be “a lovely upgrade to the school.”

“We can’t wait for it to be completed,” she said.

PVSS fall/winter indoor sports teams such as volleyball and basketball will play home games at other schools and/or at Armstrong Parks and Recreation facilities. The school is working with the district and parks and rec on such items, along with physical education classes.

Meanwhile, PVSS’ first-ever junior varsity football team will play its inaugural home game Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. on the PVSS field against the Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops.

