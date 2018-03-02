Armstrong searches for new CAO

City parts ways with Melinda Stickney after four years in position

The City of Armstrong is looking for a new chief administrative officer.

The city announced in a press release Thursday that it had amicably parted ways with Melinda Stickney.

The move came on Feb. 14.

“The city wishes Ms. Stickney the best with her future endeavours, and wishes to thank her for her years of service to Armstrong,” said Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper, who declined to discuss the matter further.

Stickney had been employed by the city since 2007. She took over from Patti Ferguson as CAO in March 2014.

During the transition, the city’s chief financial officer, Kevin Bertles, has been appointed the interim CAO.



