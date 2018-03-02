Armstrong searches for new CAO

City parts ways with Melinda Stickney after four years in position

The City of Armstrong is looking for a new chief administrative officer.

The city announced in a press release Thursday that it had amicably parted ways with Melinda Stickney.

The move came on Feb. 14.

“The city wishes Ms. Stickney the best with her future endeavours, and wishes to thank her for her years of service to Armstrong,” said Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper, who declined to discuss the matter further.

Stickney had been employed by the city since 2007. She took over from Patti Ferguson as CAO in March 2014.

RELATED: Armstrong transitions administration roles

During the transition, the city’s chief financial officer, Kevin Bertles, has been appointed the interim CAO.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Carli’s Cultural Connections: Sikhism in the Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Armstrong searches for new CAO

City parts ways with Melinda Stickney after four years in position

A fond farewell to the newsroom

A career in journalism has been the adventure of a lifetime

Feature Friday: The rats have moved in

Destructive rodents have hitchhiked across the Interior from Lower Mainland

Win adult tickets to the Vipers

CONTEST ALERT!

Lake Country Art Gallery showcases latest find

The artwork at the gallery is considered by some to be artist Mary Bull’s finest work

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Sikhism in the Central Okanagan

The Capital News visited the Okanagan Sikh Temple in Rutland

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017 to cap off year of 3% growth

Snowfall warning from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Penticton RCMP still investigating Atkinson homicide

Dale Atkinson’s spouse, previously identified as a suspect in the matter, died last month

Most Read