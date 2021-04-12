Armstrong snowmobiler dies in Revelstoke hospital

46-year-old man injured in Tsuius Mountain area of Monashees around Lumby area

A 46-year-old man from Armstrong died in Revelstoke hospital after being injured in the Lumby area. (File photo)

A 46-year-old snowmobiler from Armstrong died in hospital in Revelstoke April 3.

The Emergency Rescue Coordination Centre alerted Vernon North Okanagan RCMP of a beacon activation in the Lumby area Saturday, April 3, 2021, around 3:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue was dispatched to the location to aid in the extrication of the injured snowmobiler in the Tsuius Mountain area of the Monashees.

The man was transported to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke where he was pronounced dead.

No criminality is suspected and the BC Corners Services is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

READ MORE: No criminality suspected in sudden death in Vernon

READ MORE: Warm, sunny week ahead in Okanagan-Shuswap

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.