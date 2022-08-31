Armstrong-Spallumcheen candidate forums set

Residents of Armstrong and Spallumcheen will have a chance to ask questions of mayoral and council candidates for both communities at back-to-back forums in Armstrong in September. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce will host two municipal all-candidates forums on back-to-back September evenings.

Candidates vying for mayor and council in Spallumcheen will be invited to the forum Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning at 7 p.m.; those vying for mayor and council in Armstrong will be invited to the forum Wednesday, Sept. 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Both forums will be held at Armstrong’s Centennial Theatre.

Each evening will begin with an introduction of the candidates, followed by questions from the floor and end with a brief closing statement from each candidate.

Moderator for the Spallumcheen evening will be Sean Newton, president of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Moderator for the Armstrong evening will be Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce past-president Andrew Laird. Timekeeper for both evenings will be Margreet DenOudsten.

Everyone is encouraged to attend these events and hear what the candidates have to say on the issues of concern to business owners and residents.

If you can’t attend, but have a question for the candidates, you can email your question to manager@aschamber.com and it will be asked during the forum.

