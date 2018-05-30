Armstrong-Spallumcheen disposal facility not closing

Regional district says landfill not expected to reach full capacity for another nine years

The Regional District of North Okanagan wishes to clarify that the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Recycling and Disposal Facility (ASRDF) is not closing any time soon.

As stated in the draft solid waste management plan update released in March, at current disposal rates landfill capacity at the ASRDF is expected to be fully utilized by 2027… nine years down the road.

“The life of the landfill can be extended by increasing waste diversion, and a planned, phased closure of the north section in 2019 will help mitigate environmental issues,” said Dale Danallanko, RDNO’s manager of RDF operations.

The landfill will close once capacity is fully utilized.

“It is anticipated that a self-hauler transfer station will be constructed to serve residents in the Armstrong, Enderby, Spallumcheen and Electoral Area F with large commercial loads going directly to the Greater Vernon Recycling and Disposal Facility,” said Danallanko.

“Options for waste transfer will be studied prior to closure to determine the best overall option.”

For more information on RDNO Solid Waste Management, please go to www.rdno.ca/swmp.

Residents can also receive instant updates on Waste Management topics by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For more information please visit www.rdno.ca, or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.


