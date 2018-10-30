Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department hires new officer

Chris Bridgeman, a veteran of the department, has been hired as training/operations officer

The City of Armstrong has hired a full-time training/operations officer for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

Chris Bridgeman has accepted the position which begins Thursday (Nov. 1).

“Chris has been an active member of the Armstrong Spallumcheen volunteer department since 2014,” said the city in a press release. “The city welcomes Chris to the position and wishes him success in his new position.”

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Commission authorized the recruitment for this position in 2018. Interviews were conducted by staff from Armstrong, Spallumcheen and the fire department.

The recommendation to hire was accepted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Commission, the City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen.



