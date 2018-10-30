The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department has a new training/operations officer, hired from within the organization. (Morning Star file photo)

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department hires new officer

Chris Bridgeman, a veteran of the department, has been hired as training/operations officer

The City of Armstrong has hired a full-time training/operations officer for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

Chris Bridgeman has accepted the position which begins Thursday (Nov. 1).

RELATED: City approves new fire position

“Chris has been an active member of the Armstrong Spallumcheen volunteer department since 2014,” said the city in a press release. “The city welcomes Chris to the position and wishes him success in his new position.”

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Commission authorized the recruitment for this position in 2018. Interviews were conducted by staff from Armstrong, Spallumcheen and the fire department.

RELATED: Full-time fire chief named for Armstrong-Spallumcheen

The recommendation to hire was accepted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Commission, the City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

Just Posted

Vernon Marauders primed for playoffs

Face Kamloops Broncos in first-round Interior League action

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department hires new officer

Chris Bridgeman, a veteran of the department, has been hired as training/operations officer

Upgrade work begins on Killiney Beach Park

Community park on Okanagan Lake’s west side suffered significant flood damage in 2017

Vancouver author, poet, songwriter hosts readings at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Bill Arnott presents his readings Nov. 7

Vernon woman embarks on Peru trek for Cystic Fibrosis research

Elaine MacGillivray is taking part in the walk for CF Canada on behalf of her daughter Katie.

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Bill Durst Duo spins blues at Vernon’s Record City

Event is Nov. 3

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

Greyhound service comes to an end in Okanagan

Just three people were on hand at Kelowna bus station, all trying to figure out how to get home

Family helping victim of violent Sicamous home invasion relocate

Money is being raised via GoFundMe to help replace stolen items and move away from site of attack

“I want to leave” Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club – Penticton receives facelift

Staff and volunteers with Team Depot worked to repaint a majority of the facility

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket sold in B.C.

The winning ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Most Read