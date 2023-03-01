Armstrong Spallumcheen parks and rec launches affordable access passes

The passes are an attempt to remove barriers to accessing services such as the outdoor pool

Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation is introducing an access pass to those who qualify. The passes launched Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Stephanie Hendy photo)

An easy and affordable way to take part in parks and recreation drop-in services has arrived in Armstrong and Spallumcheen.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation is introducing “affordable access passes,” launched Wednesday, March 1, to qualifying individuals in the area.

The pass is touted as a way to remove barriers of participation in basic parks and recreation drop-in services such as the outdoor pool, ice skating and roller skating.

People who are eligible could receive a 75 per cent discount on select activities and free entry for caregivers.

Qualifying individuals or families include:

• Persons or families receiving regular income assistance benefits

• Persons or families with a disability

• Persons or families with persistent multiple barriers

More information about the access pass program is available by calling the Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation Commission administration office at 250-546-9456 ext. 200 or by stopping by in person at 3351 Park Dr., in Armstrong.

Brendan Shykora

