Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation is introducing an access pass to those who qualify. The passes launched Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Stephanie Hendy photo)

Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation is introducing an access pass to those who qualify. The passes launched Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Stephanie Hendy photo)

Armstrong Spallumcheen parks and rec launches affordable access passes

The passes are an attempt to remove barriers to accessing services such as the outdoor pool

An easy and affordable way to take part in parks and recreation drop-in services has arrived in Armstrong and Spallumcheen.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation is introducing “affordable access passes,” launched Wednesday, March 1, to qualifying individuals in the area.

The pass is touted as a way to remove barriers of participation in basic parks and recreation drop-in services such as the outdoor pool, ice skating and roller skating.

People who are eligible could receive a 75 per cent discount on select activities and free entry for caregivers.

Qualifying individuals or families include:

• Persons or families receiving regular income assistance benefits

• Persons or families with a disability

• Persons or families with persistent multiple barriers

More information about the access pass program is available by calling the Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation Commission administration office at 250-546-9456 ext. 200 or by stopping by in person at 3351 Park Dr., in Armstrong.

READ MORE: New Armstrong city hall open for business

READ MORE: Armstrong seeking artwork for street banners

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

North Okanagan Regional Districtparksrecreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Longstanding Greater Vernon water advisory could lift by mid-March

Just Posted

Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation is introducing an access pass to those who qualify. The passes launched Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Stephanie Hendy photo)
Armstrong Spallumcheen parks and rec launches affordable access passes

(Black Press file photo)
Longstanding Greater Vernon water advisory could lift by mid-March

Penticton in March 2023, from West Bench. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
Tired of cold weather in the Okanagan? Be optimistic for March, meteorologist says

Lumby’s Matthew Leach, right, and guide Chase Ferguson of Vernon celebrate their silver medal in men’s Para-Alpine Skiing’s super giant slalom race Wednesday, March 1, at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. (Facebook photo)
Lumby guided skier glides to Canada Winter Games silver