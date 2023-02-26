Armstrong, Spallumcheen raise glass to water deal

Years of disputes over bulk water service coming to end with deal being finalized

The Township of Spallumcheen and City of Armstrong are toasting one another over the recent agreement for the delivery of bulk water.

Negotiations in this water dispute have gone for years, prior to the water districts dissolving to the township.

With an agreement reached between the municipalities, it will allow for the long-term stability for the provision of water to water local area services operated by the township.

“We are happy that this agreement is now in place and is very fair for everyone involved,” said Spallumcheen mayor Christine Fraser, whose words were echoed by her counterpart in the city, mayor Joe Cramer.

“The City of Armstrong is pleased with the outcomes of the settlement agreement,” he said. “I believe this is one step in the right direction to building a strong working relationship with the township. We can accomplish much more for all our residents working together.”

The township is actively continuing the work that has been underway for long-term planning in the water local area services with water-focused open houses and information releases set to occur throughout 2023 as plans are finalized.

The first open house concerning water is March 14 from 4-7 p.m. at the township office.

“We invite everyone to come out and learn a bit more about water plans in the township from bylaws to meters to rates,” said Fraser. “There will be a lot of information available for our water users.”

Details of the settlement agreement will become available as the township works through public consultation regarding long-term water plans.

“Water is one of our most valuable resources and township council is focused on providing a quality, reliable water supply to our local area services,” said Fraser.

