Armstrong-Spallumcheen residents lauded for community service

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold (centre) presented Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals for community contributions to Armstrong’s Dwight Johnson (from left), Shirley Fowler, Chris Pieper, Patti Noonan, Jim Martin and Martin Randell, and to Spallumcheen’s Rob Brown at a special ceremony Friday, Aug. 26, at Armstrong’s Memorial Park. (Contributed)

Residents from Armstrong and one from Spallumcheen were honoured for their community contributions in a special ceremony at Music in the Park Friday, Aug. 26, at Armstrong’s Memorial Park.

Prior to the concert courtesy of The Young’Uns, North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold presented Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals to seven recipients which included:

• Rob Brown – Spallumcheen;

• Dwight Johnson- Armstrong;

• Shirley Fowler – Armstrong;

• Patti Noonan – Armstrong;

• Jim Martin – Armstrong;

• Martin Randell – Armstrong;

• Chris Pieper – Armstrong.

Community contributors were selected through a public nomination process and were presented with Canadian Platinum Jubilee pins and medallions commemorating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the Throne.

Nominations were opened for community members that have exhibited public service, dedication, and sacrifice – qualities extolled by Queen Elizabeth II over her reign.

“Communities are the sum of their members, and I am honoured to present these tokens of appreciation to recipients nominated by their fellow community members,” said Arnold. “Dedicated community service and making personal sacrifices for the benefit of our communities are the epitome of citizenship, and I am grateful for every citizen who makes contributions and sacrifices for the betterment of our communities.”

Friday’s presentations followed a similar ceremony made by Arnold in Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, where nine community contributors were recognized during Afternoon Tea hosted by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

In addition to the recipients recognized at the Vernon and Armstrong events, nominees from Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Spallumcheen, Coldstream, and Edgewood will also be receiving Canadian Platinum Jubilee pins and medallions from the MP.

“I thank all those who took the time to nominate community contributors from across our region,” said Arnold. “By working together and making contributions as we can, we strengthen our communities today and for the future and I thank all the recipients for their community service, dedication, and sacrifices that have made our communities better places to be.”

