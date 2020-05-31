Businesses, non-profits, organizations, residents and seniors homes are being asked to consider taking part in the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s annual Canada Day decorating contest. (Chamber photo)

Armstrong-Spallumcheen to celebrate Canada Day virtually

No events for Memorial Park, as per tradition, but lots of events/entertainment planned

Canada Day celebrations will take place in Armstrong.

Just not the traditional kind.

Memorial Park has long been the home for July 1 celebrations, a presentation of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

But the pandemic has forced a change in plans for 2020.

“Canada Day will be viewed from a distance this year,” said Patti Noonan, chamber executive director.

Everything will be available to watch through the chamber’s Facebook page.

A car show will see several different clubs and members bring their vintage vehicles to town and will drive around various neighbourhoods.

There will be a virtual dance party with a DJ playing music throughout the event.

“There won’t be anything in the park but we will have all sorts of entertainment, and everything can be watched safely on our Facebook page,” said Noonan.

As part of the Canada Day countdown, the chamber’s annual Canada Day commercial contest returns with new challenges.

The chamber is inviting all local businesses, non-profit groups, residents and kids to participate in the Celebrate!! Countdown to Canada Day decorating contest.

This year’s theme encompasses #CanadaTogether.

“#CanadaTogether is a national initiative to inspire, educate and engage Canadians as we band together during these times,” said Noonan.

“Decorate your storefront, yard, garden, window, patio – anything you would like – with whatever says you are proud to be Canadian. All decorations must remain up until July 2nd in order for you to be eligible to win.’

The judges will be out beginning Friday, June 26, and the winners will be announced live on the Canada Day event Facebook page.

Categories include:

Best Commercial Space – overall decorating (includes staff);

Best Commercial Space – window display;

Best Detached Home;

Best Complex;

Best Seniors Residence.

Winners for best commercial space – overall and window – will each receive an Armstrong Regional Co-operative $50 gift certificate

‘Best Detached Home’ will receive a $50 Askew’s Gift Card while ‘Best Complex’ will receive a $50 JJ’s Pizza Plus Gift Card and ‘Best Seniors Residence’ will receive a $50 Country Bakery Gift Card.

If you’re interested, email staff@aschamber.com and register your business, not-for-profit group, family, complex or seniors residence today. Deadline to register is Thursday, June 25.

