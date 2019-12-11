Armstrong thrift store set for renovations

The Bargain Bin will close facility Jan. 14, but open small retail outlet in Oddfellows Hall

Armstrong’s popular thrift store The Bargain Bin will be undergoing interior renovations from mid-January to the end of February, shutting down the main facility. However, a small retail outlet will be open at the Oddfellows Hall during renos, and people are asked to hold off on all donations during renovations until the main store opens again. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong’s popular downtown thrift store will spend money on itself for a change.

The Bargain Bin, located at 3445 Pleasant Valley Road, is operated by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary which, through the store, has raised millions of dollars over the year for health care in the North Okanagan.

The store has announced, after four years of planning, it will undergo an interior renovation early in 2020.

“We replaced the lighting with LEDs in the summer and now we’re going to give the interior a facelift,” said Marj Bailey, president of the auxiliary.

The Bargain Bin facility will be closed starting Jan. 14. Renos are expected to run through to the end of February.

However, the store is moving to the Oddfellows Hall (small hall) on Bridge Street while renovations take place.

“We will have a small retail outlet there,” Bailey said.

People are being asked to hold all donations during the renovations until the store re-opens.

During the Christmas holidays, the store and donation door will be closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1 inclusive. It will be business as usual at the store from Jan. 2-11.

No matter the location, be it the original or Oddfellows Hall, the store operates Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The auxiliary recently donated $40,000 to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light-A-Bulb campaign. The store is completely run by a group of dedicated volunteers, and has done so for more than 85 years.

