Armstrong’s popular thrift store The Bargain Bin will be undergoing interior renovations from mid-January to the end of February, shutting down the main facility. However, a small retail outlet will be open at the Oddfellows Hall during renos, and people are asked to hold off on all donations during renovations until the main store opens again. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong thrift store set for renovations

The Bargain Bin will close facility Jan. 14, but open small retail outlet in Oddfellows Hall

Armstrong’s popular downtown thrift store will spend money on itself for a change.

The Bargain Bin, located at 3445 Pleasant Valley Road, is operated by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary which, through the store, has raised millions of dollars over the year for health care in the North Okanagan.

READ MORE: Armstrong thrift store donates plenty to health care

The store has announced, after four years of planning, it will undergo an interior renovation early in 2020.

“We replaced the lighting with LEDs in the summer and now we’re going to give the interior a facelift,” said Marj Bailey, president of the auxiliary.

The Bargain Bin facility will be closed starting Jan. 14. Renos are expected to run through to the end of February.

However, the store is moving to the Oddfellows Hall (small hall) on Bridge Street while renovations take place.

“We will have a small retail outlet there,” Bailey said.

READ MORE: Armstrong bestows Freedom of City to volunteer group

People are being asked to hold all donations during the renovations until the store re-opens.

During the Christmas holidays, the store and donation door will be closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1 inclusive. It will be business as usual at the store from Jan. 2-11.

No matter the location, be it the original or Oddfellows Hall, the store operates Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The auxiliary recently donated $40,000 to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light-A-Bulb campaign. The store is completely run by a group of dedicated volunteers, and has done so for more than 85 years.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk
Next story
Santa to ride into Armstrong in style

Just Posted

James and Jamesy return to Vernon for more Christmas tea

Their Dec. 19 show explores friendship, the joy of giving and a celebration of the imagination

Vernon hospital purchases equipment with help from TB Vets

Video laryngoscope has been high on VJH priority list for lengthy period of time

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

Armstrong thrift store set for renovations

The Bargain Bin will close facility Jan. 14, but open small retail outlet in Oddfellows Hall

Santa to ride into Armstrong in style

Big man in red will ride into town on classic fire truck for annual Santa Run

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Community Foundation provides funding to Summerland organizations

More than $18,000 in grant funding given to Recope, the arts council and the food bank

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Chilliwack took the number-two spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Two in custody after allegedly assaulting a group of nine youths

The suspects were apprehended by police near Highway 33 and McCulloch Road

Osoyoos RCMP officer allegedly under investigation for indecent act

The officer is currently suspended with pay

South Okanagan Cycling Without Age chapter tops in North America

The Penticton chapter of Cycling with Age provides more rides than others in North America.

Kelowna man who assaulted and threatened two women sentenced

Russell McDermid was sentenced to 22 months in prison followed by three years of probation

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in Junior B hockey action

Team is now in third place in its division

Summerland utility rates to increase

Water rates to rise by five per cent, sewer by 3.5 per cent and electrical by 4.4 per cent

Most Read