Armstrong woman gunning for North Okanagan Shuswap seat

The lady with the chickens and the turkeys will take aim at a political seat in Ottawa.

Andrea Gunner from Armstrong, who raises chickens and turkeys on her small, certified organic acreage she shares with husband, Steve, defeated two other candidates to become the Green Party candidate in the North Okanagan Shuswap riding for the upcoming federal election, which has yet to have been called.

The North Okanagan Shuswap Federal Green Party’s board of directors made the announcement via news release.

“We are thrilled to introduce Andrea to voters in the North Okanagan Shuswap riding,” said the board. “We would like to thank all of the Green Party voters who participated in our candidate selection. We would also like to thank all of the candidates who ran in this hotly contested race.”

The release, however, did not name the other candidates or provide any voting results.

Gunner is a professional agrologist with 30 years experience in business planning, agricultural marketing and agricultural economics.

Her work experience includes farm business management, market, and economic research, both for her own farm clients, as well as for producer cooperatives, farmers markets, First Nations, and governmental agencies.

With her adult children having ‘flown the coop,’ Gunner shares her love and passion for the creatures under her care by providing ethically-raised poultry for her loyal customers and other local markets.

Marc Reinarz carried the Green Flag in the North Okanagan Shuswap in the 2019 federal vote.

Mel Arnold of the Conservative Party is the sitting Member of Parliament for the riding.

